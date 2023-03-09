Donald Trump to Publish Book of Celebrity Letters—All Sent to Him
OTHER PEOPLE’S WORDS
Former President Donald Trump, never one to do his own heavy lifting, is set to publish a book of letters sent to him by other people over the past four decades. Axios reports that the book, Letters to Trump, will be published on April 25 by the same company that produced a coffee-table Trump photo book last year that raked in millions. Among the featured missives are letters from Richard Nixon, Bill (and Hillary) Clinton, Arnold Palmer, and Liza Minnelli. It also includes a letter from Oprah Winfrey telling Trump she got a little “weepy” seeing an excerpt from a book he published in 2000 in which he said she would make his perfect vice president. “Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!” she writes. But that was the end of what could have been a beautiful relationship. “Sadly, once I announced for President, she never spoke to me again,” Trump writes.