Trump to Sit Down With Fox News’ Sean Hannity for Super Bowl Interview, Report Says

Fox News host Sean Hannity will interview President Donald Trump during the Super Bowl pregame show at the White House, Mediaite reported on Friday. The interview, which generally occurs in the second half of the four-hour pregame show, will air ahead of Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, when the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the San Francisco 49ers.
The long-standing pre-Super Bowl presidential interview began in 2004, when President George W. Bush was interviewed by CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz. While Trump blew off an interview with NBC in 2018, the president resumed the tradition again last year in a sit-down with CBS.