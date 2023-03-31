Trump to Surrender to Manhattan Prosecutors on Tuesday
NO HANDCUFFS
The announcement of former President Donald Trump’s indictment on Thursday night left many Americans wondering, what’s next? Well, we’ll all find out on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., which is when a spokesperson for the Manhattan court processing Trump’s case told CNN’s Robert Costa the first hearing would take place. When asked how the former president would respond to the indictment, Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told television networks that he will surrender to prosecutors, saying he “is not going to hole up in Mar-a-Lago” and “will not be put in handcuffs.” Reactions to a former U.S. president facing criminal charges for the first time in American history have fallen along predictable party lines. Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who accused Trump of paying her hush-money in 2016, popped a bottle of champagne when she heard the news, echoing the sentiments of many Americans who saw the indictment as a comeuppance for someone who has repeatedly bragged about his ability to avoid prosecution. At the same time, many in MAGA-world blasted the case as politically motivated, with staunch Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene vowing in a tweet to come to New York and protest.