Trump Heads to Fayetteville to Celebrate Diamond of ‘Diamond & Silk’
‘TRUE FRIEND’
Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina for a Saturday memorial service honoring the life of Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, the right-wing media personality who died suddenly earlier this month. Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, rose to prominence as vocal supporters of Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. Calling Hardaway “an angel and true friend” in a video message posted on Twitter, Trump said of the sisters, “They were with me from the beginning and they never wavered.” Asking his supporters to join him in North Carolina to “celebrate the life of Diamond,” he continued, “She lived it in a credible way and we’re gonna have a wonderful celebration and ceremony. All of Diamond’s family and Silk—we love Silk, her sister.” Richardson herself took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that it was her 52nd birthday, and that “[i]nstead of celebrating me,” she wanted her audience to come to Fayetteville “to Celebrate The Life of my sister, Diamond.”