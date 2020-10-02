Trump Told Woodward He Wasn’t Afraid of Getting the Coronavirus in April
‘I’M JUST NOT’
President Donald Trump told journalist Bob Woodward that he wasn’t afraid of contracting the novel coronavirus, which has to date killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected more than 7 million. In a newly revealed recording of an April 13 conversation, Woodward asked Trump, “You’re risking getting it, of course. The way you move around and have those briefings and deal with people. Are you worried about that?” The commander-in-chief said, “No, I’m not. I don't know why I’m not. I’m not.” Woodward pressed: “Why?” and Trump responded, “I don’t know. I’m just not.” Trump has for months downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, though he knew of its seriousness early on. Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and a growing number of top White House staff and Republican politicians tested positive for COVID-19 late this week.