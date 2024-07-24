Donald Trump Told Nephew to Let His Disabled Son ‘Just Die’

Former President Donald Trump reportedly told his nephew that he should let his disabled son “just die” and “move down to Florida” after he needed help paying for medical bills.

Fred Trump III wrote in an op-ed published by Time that his son was 19-years-old when his uncle made the comment.

“I’m usually pretty good at getting my head around things that other people say, even when I don’t agree with them. But this was a tough one. This was my son,” he wrote.

Trump III also revealed that his uncle regularly used the N-word and made more insensitive comments about using money to help disabled people with medical expenses.

In another incident, Trump III reportedly went to the White House with disability advocates in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic to garner national support for caregivers. After the meeting, his uncle pulled him aside and expressed concern about money.

“Maybe those kinds of people should just die,” Trump III claimed the former president said, given “the shape they’re in, all the expenses.”

“I truly did not know what to say. He was talking about expenses. We were talking about human lives,” wrote Trump III. “For Donald, I think it really was about the expenses, even though we were there to talk about efficiencies, smarter investments, and human dignity.”

Trump III is set to publish a memoir and tell-all about his famous family’s dynamics called, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got to Be This Way, on July 30.