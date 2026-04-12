Trump Tries to Distract With Plastic Surgery Post as Iran Talks Fail

Donald Trump responded to his failed Iran peace talks Sunday by lashing out at Bruce Springsteen.

The 79-year-old president turned his focus to the rock star’s appearance, sharing a doctored image of Springsteen hours after failed peace talks between Vice President JD Vance and Iran.

“Bruce Springsteen prior to plastic surgery???” Trump posted on X, alongside a photo of the 76-year-old that appears to be digitally altered. In the image, The Boss’ teeth look noticeably more crooked than his real-life smile, and he appears to have far less hair than usual.

Trump took aim at Springsteen, a frequent target of the president. Screenshot/Truth S/Truth Social

Trump has long obsessed over the New Jersey superstar, who is perhaps one of the most outspoken anti-Trumpers in the music industry—now more than ever, as Springsteen and the E-Street band tour what he has called a “very political” Land of Hope and Dreams American tour.

Earlier this month, Trump wrote on Truth Social that “The Boss” was a “bad and very boring singer... who looks like a dried-up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon.”

He added that Springsteen, who has been nominated for 51 Grammy Awards and won 20, was likely suffering from “a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Springsteen also performed at the No Kings Rally earlier this year. He's become a key face of the anti-Trump movement. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Springsteen, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, kicked off his tour in Minneapolis earlier this year, where Trump’s federal agents killed two U.S. citizens in January. He wrote the song “Streets of Minneapolis” after the fatal shooting of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both 37, amid the president’s hostile immigration crackdown.

At his shows, Springsteen has said that America is “in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous administration.”

Speaking on stage in Minneapolis, the Born In The USA star told fans, “If you’re feeling helpless, hopeless, betrayed, frustrated, angry, I know. I mean, that’s why the E Street Band is here tonight. This is a tour that was not planned. We’re here tonight because we need to feel your hope and your strength, and we want to bring some hope and some strength for you. I hope we did that.”

He added, “All I can say is God bless Alex Pretti, God bless Renee Good, God bless you, and God bless America.” The tour will end in Washington, D.C.

Perhaps no other musician is as revered as Springsteen for capturing the aspirations and struggles of the working class. For decades, his music has chronicled personal pain set against national hardships, from the Vietnam War and oil embargoes to the slow collapse of the Rust Belt.

Trump, too, has won over the working class by seemingly understanding their hardships on the campaign trail. But as he continues to lash out on one Jersey Boy, all eyes remain on his war in Iran.

Vance boards left Pakistan on Sunday after peace talks with Iran stalled. Jacquelyn Martin/via REUTERS

On Saturday night, Vance announced he had failed to reach an agreement with Iran in Pakistan after 21 hours of negotiations.

Trump, meanwhile, was ringside at a UFC fight in Miami, joined by his family and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, when the talks ended unsuccessfully.