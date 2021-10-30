These Are The Docs Trump Is Trying to Hide From Jan. 6 Panel
HAND ’EM OVER
More than nine months after his ouster from the White House, Donald Trump seems to be putting more effort into blocking the Jan. 6 committee than he did for many of his policy initiatives. The National Archives revealed in a court filing Saturday that Trump is suing to block call logs, draft speeches, and three handwritten notes from his chief of staff Mark Meadows describing the events the day of the insurrection from the committee. Trump sued on Oct. 18 to block the committee’s 13-page request for documents, calling it overly broad. In opposing Trump’s lawsuit, the National Archives is relying on the Biden administration’s waiver of executive privilege for most of the documents. Trump’s requests to assert executive privilege have been repeatedly blocked by President Joe Biden, who said it’s “not in the best interests of the United States.”