Trump Turns Up for Early Voting in Florida Without Melania

Former President Donald Trump was spotted casting an early vote in the Florida Republican primary on Wednesday, without his wife, Melania or his son Barron, who is now of voting age.

Melania was last seen together publicly on July 18 with Trump at the RNC.

Outside the polling station, Trump told reporters about his upcoming rally in North Carolina, in which he said he would hit on his classic topics: immigration, crime and the economy.

Trump also said the FBI has been in contact with him following a hack, which his campaign has attributed to Iran.

“They are looking at it,” Trump said in reference to the FBI. “And they are doing it very professionally and it looks like it’s Iran, Iran doing it, because Iran is no friend of mine.”

When pressed if the FBI “specifically told” Trump that Iran had hacked his campaign by a reporter, Trump replied, “I don’t want to say exactly, but it was Iran.”

“We have a level of enthusiasm that nobody’s seen before,” Trump replied when asked about his comments claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris lied about the size of one of her crowds using an AI-generated image. “They want to make America great again. That’s what’s happening. We’re going to make it great again. Right now we’re in a failing nation,”

Trump did not indicate how he voted, especially on some of the state’s ballot measures, which include an abortion ban, according to the Hill.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Trump campaign for comment on Trump’s vote today, but has yet to receive comment at the time of publishing.

While Trump will no doubt be voting for himself in the federal election, some of his former aides, including former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, announced plans to vote for Harris in November.