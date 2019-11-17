CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump Tweets His Health Is ‘Great!’ After Checkup
President Donald Trump tweeted early Sunday morning that a surprise visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C. went well. The White House said the president had a quick exam and some lab tests on Saturday to “take advantage of a free weekend” to begin “portions” of his annual physical. The visit raised eyebrows about the president’s health, but Trump sought to quell any concern. “Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center,” the president tweeted early Sunday morning. “Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year.”