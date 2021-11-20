CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Urged Ex-Ambassador to Run for Alabama Governor in Revenge Plot, WSJ Says

    GRUDGE REPORT

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Michael Zarrilli/Getty

    Donald Trump just can’t let go of his grudges. In a Wall Street Journal report detailing how Trump is approaching Republican gubernatorial races next year, advisers described how he urged ex-ambassador Lynda Blanchard to drop her U.S. Senate campaign and challenge Alabama’s GOP Gov. Kay Ivey instead—with his endorsement. Trump reportedly blames Ivey for not allowing him to hold a July rally at a military park, even though the decision was made by a state commission. A spokesman for Ivey’s office has reiterated the governor’s lack of involvement in the decision, and Blanchard has not indicated she will abandon her Senate campaign.

