Donald Trump Used Shocking Slur About Kamala Harris at Fundraiser: Report

Former President Donald Trump used a shocking slur to describe Vice President Kamala Harris during a private fundraiser at Trump Tower last month, according to The New York Times.

The paper reported that Trump, frustrated by Harris’ fundraising figures, called her the R-word while he hosted Republican donors on Sept. 29.

A number of wealthy Republican donors attended the dinner including, Paul Singer, the billionaire hedge fund manager, Warren Stephens, the billionaire investment banker, Betsy DeVos, the billionaire former education secretary under Mr. Trump, as well as the billionaire Joe Ricketts and his son, Todd.

The outlet reported that Trump said donors needed to do more for him and be grateful that he was trying to lower their taxes.

While Trump was moaning about not being appreciated enough, Harris was busy raising $28 million at a private event in Los Angeles, reported Deadline.

That wasn’t a one-off either with The Times reporting that Harris has raised more in three months as the Democratic nominee than Trump did throughout the last year.

Trump’s spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt brushed off Harris’ fundraising efforts, pointing out that Trump was outspent by Democrats in the 2016 election that he won.

“If money guaranteed electoral success, Hillary Clinton would have been president,” Leavitt said. “Kamala Harris has spent hundreds of millions of dollars and is still performing worse than any Democrat who has ever ran against President Trump. Meanwhile, President Trump is in a better financial position than ever before, and he’s leading in the polls.”