Trump Visits Florida to Whine About the Election and Windmills Amid Surfside Recovery Efforts
TILTING AT WINDMILLS
Donald Trump held a rally Saturday night in Sarasota, Florida, reviving his long-running list of grievances about Joe Biden’s “atrocious” administration while recovery efforts for the dozens missing in a condo collapse near Miami continued. “The radical Left, thanks to a rigged and dishonest election, now controls the U.S. government,” he complained, continuing to propagate the lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. He also called New York prosecutors “fascist and authoritarian” for charging his family’s company, the Trump Organization, and its chief financial officer with tax crimes. “It’s solely because of politics,” he said, adding that “it’s because I got, we got, 75 million votes.” Resurrecting one of his longest-running and most inexplicable vendettas, he railed against windmills, which he said were ugly, drove down property values, and were “ruining our fields and ruining our oceans.” He suggested that the entire state of Texas should do away with them entirely.
Meanwhile, a few hours away away in Surfside, Florida, efforts to recover the more than 100 people still listed as missing in the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Tower South condo complex continue as Hurricane Elsa barrels towards the state. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a longtime Trump ally, skipped the rally to focus on the disaster. A DeSantis spokesperson said, “The Governor’s duty is to be in Surfside making sure the families and community have what they need in the aftermath of the tragic building collapse.” Trump, a resident of Florida, has not visited Surfside or met with victims’ families. Joe Biden visited earlier this week. A spokesperson for Trump said that that the rally “will not impact any of the recovery efforts.”