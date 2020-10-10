Trump Wanted to Wear a Superman Shirt When He Left the Hospital: NYT
MAN OF STEEL?
While President Donald Trump was recuperating from COVID-19 last week at Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland, he said during several phone calls that he was considering wearing a Superman T-shirt underneath his customary white button-down and red tie during his first public appearance, The New York Times reports. He would, he said, fake a frail walk at first, then open the shirt to reveal the iconic “S” insignia to demonstrate he was strong and free of the coronavirus. The White House has dodged questions for nearly a week now of when Trump last tested negative for the virus. The president tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days ago and was rushed to the hospital the next day. He addressed hundreds of supporters from the balcony of the White House Saturday, his first in-person event since the diagnosis. He did not wear a Superman shirt.