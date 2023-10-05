Trump Wants 2020 Election Case Dismissed, Claims ‘Presidential Immunity’
BAD JOB
Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a federal judge to toss Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against the former president that alleged he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. According to CNBC, the 52-page request claims that Trump had “presidential immunity” that should prevent him from facing criminal charges for actions “at the heart of his official responsibilities,” including ensuring election integrity. The legal team called on U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to recall a 1982 Supreme Court finding that stated that former President Richard Nixon had immunity from civil damages during his time in office and apply it to Trump’s criminal charges. Trump has been charged with four felonies, including the events leading up to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. He has pleaded not guilty to all federal charges, but a trial is set for March 4, 2024. Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, Trump requested a delay to his classified documents trial until after the 2024 presidential election.