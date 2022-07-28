Trump Asks Court to Rule He Has ‘Absolute Immunity’ After Jan. 6 Speech
FIGHTING BACK
Former President Donald Trump has asked the D.C. Circuit Court to rule he has “absolute immunity” from lawsuits pertaining to his Jan. 6 speech and the subsequent moves he made surrounding the 2020 election. In court documents obtained by Politico, attorneys for Trump claim “the actions of rioters do not strip President Trump of immunity,” and that “in the run–up to January 6 and on the day itself, President Trump was acting well within the scope of ordinary presidential action when he engaged in open discussion and debate about the integrity of the 2020 election.” The move comes after the U.S. Justice Department expanded its investigation into the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results to include the former president’s actions, according to The Washington Post.