    Trump Wants to Personally Give Closing Arguments in His Fraud Trial: Report

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Never one to let anyone steal his spotlight, Donald Trump is planning to deliver part of the closing arguments in his own defense in the final stage of his civil fraud trial in New York City on Thursday, sources familiar with his thinking told ABC News. The network reported Tuesday that though the machinations around his team’s strategy remain “fluid,” Trump is “determined” to personally help out and address the court. State Attorney General Letitia James is seeking more than $370 million from the former president and his co-defendants in the case, which charges them of fraudulently inflating the value of assets to leverage business deals. The sum, disclosed on Friday in a post-trial brief, is a significant step up from the $250 million originally sought by James. She is also asking that Trump and his sons be permanently barred from running any businesses in New York.

