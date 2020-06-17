Donald Trump Wants You to Go Shoot a Bear

Making the most of what could be his final months in office, President Trump is overturning Obama-era rules that banned extreme hunting methods on public lands in Alaska, like luring bears with doughnuts doused in bacon grease, or using artificial light to lure bear moms and their cubs out of hibernation to shoot them.

“It’s flat-out terrible,” says Jim Adams, Alaska regional director for the National Parks Conservation Association. “And it’s terrible because it stretches the definition of sports hunting to the ethical extreme—and because it allows National Park land to become game farms, turning its back on a hundred-year tradition and reducing natural predators.”

Making bears easy prey for people who call themselves sportsmen is at the heart of the “predator control” that Trump’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed last week. The goal is to reduce the bear population, which would then boost the number of caribou and moose. To the Forest Service, it aligns federal policy on public lands with long-held state wildlife management practices. But in the view of environmentalists, the move would upset nature’s balance.