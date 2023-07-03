CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Warned a President Under Indictment Would Present a Constitutional Crisis

    Mathew Murphy

    Senior News Editor

    Donald Trump in Reno Nevada in 2016

    MANDEL NGAN

    Donald Trump’s words have come back to haunt him after CNN unearthed comments he made in 2016 saying Hillary Clinton had “no right” to run for president because she was under federal investigation over her handling of classified information on a private email server. “We could very well have a sitting president under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial,” Trump said at a Nov. 5, 2016, campaign rally in Reno, Nevada. “It would grind government to a halt.” Days earlier, at another rally on Nov. 3 in Concord, North Carolina, Trump said it would “create an unprecedented constitutional crisis that would cripple the operations of our government” if Clinton won the election while under investigation. “She has no right to be running,” he said. Trump was indicted last month on 37 felony counts in connection to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

