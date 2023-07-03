Trump Warned a President Under Indictment Would Present a Constitutional Crisis
POT KETTLE BLACK
Donald Trump’s words have come back to haunt him after CNN unearthed comments he made in 2016 saying Hillary Clinton had “no right” to run for president because she was under federal investigation over her handling of classified information on a private email server. “We could very well have a sitting president under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial,” Trump said at a Nov. 5, 2016, campaign rally in Reno, Nevada. “It would grind government to a halt.” Days earlier, at another rally on Nov. 3 in Concord, North Carolina, Trump said it would “create an unprecedented constitutional crisis that would cripple the operations of our government” if Clinton won the election while under investigation. “She has no right to be running,” he said. Trump was indicted last month on 37 felony counts in connection to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.