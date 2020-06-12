Trump Warns Against ‘Falsely Labeling’ People as Racists
President Donald Trump on Thursday cautioned against “falsely labeling” people as racist. The president made the remark during a roundtable discussion in Dallas that brought together various leaders from churches, law enforcement, and local government to talk over “justice disparities” in the wake of the alleged murder of George Floyd and subsequent nationwide protests against police brutality. The president said, “We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear, but will make no progress and heal no wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigots.” He later added, “Americans are good and virtuous people.” Though attempting to project unity in Dallas, the president himself has spread conspiracy theories about anti-racism protesters, promoted screeds against George Floyd, and made racist remarks in public speeches multiple occasions.