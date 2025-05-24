Trump Warns West Point Grads to Steer Clear of ‘Trophy Wives’

Donald Trump went off on a characteristically bizarre tangent to talk about the dangers of “trophy wives” during a commencement speech at a military academy.

During his address to graduates at West Point, the president delving into a long-winded anecdote about famed real estate developer Bill Levitt, who he said made a “tremendous amount of money but “lost momentum” when he divorced and remarried.

“He ended up getting a divorce, found a new wife. Could you say a trophy wife? I guess we can say a trophy wife,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump used his commencement speech at West Point Academy to go off on a bizarre rant about the perils of marrying 'trophy wives'. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“It didn’t work out too well,” he went on. “But that doesn’t work out too well, I must tell you, a lot of trophy wives, it doesn’t it work. But it made him happy for a little while, at least. But he found a new wife.”

Trump need not necessarily have gone off on such a tangent to get his point across to new graduates at the famed New York military academy, arguably having prior form in this area himself.

The president himself has been married three times to women significantly younger than himself who were models at the time of getting engaged. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The president has famously been married three times: first to Ivana Trump in 1977, then to Marla Maples in 1993, and most recently to Melania Trump, now First Lady, in 2005.

All three women were significantly younger than him, and aged between 28 and 34 at the time they were married, having also worked as professional models prior to getting engaged.