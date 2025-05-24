Politics

Trump Warns West Point Grads to Steer Clear of ‘Trophy Wives’

TAKE IT FROM ME, LADS

The president ought to know, having now been married three times to women who were significantly younger than him and employed as professional models prior to getting engaged.

Will Neal 

Reporter

Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Donald Trump went off on a characteristically bizarre tangent to talk about the dangers of “trophy wives” during a commencement speech at a military academy.

During his address to graduates at West Point, the president delving into a long-winded anecdote about famed real estate developer Bill Levitt, who he said made a “tremendous amount of money but “lost momentum” when he divorced and remarried.

“He ended up getting a divorce, found a new wife. Could you say a trophy wife? I guess we can say a trophy wife,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump walks the field prior to addressing graduates of the United States Military Academy at West Point on May 24, 2025 in West Point, New York.
Donald Trump used his commencement speech at West Point Academy to go off on a bizarre rant about the perils of marrying 'trophy wives'. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Trump Hijacks West Point Ceremony to Rant About ‘Drag Shows’CAPTIVE AUDIENCE
Liam Archacki
Trump rants about drag queens during West Point speech.

“It didn’t work out too well,” he went on. “But that doesn’t work out too well, I must tell you, a lot of trophy wives, it doesn’t it work. But it made him happy for a little while, at least. But he found a new wife.”

Trump need not necessarily have gone off on such a tangent to get his point across to new graduates at the famed New York military academy, arguably having prior form in this area himself.

President Donald Trump walks to the Rose Garden of the White House for a signing ceremony on May 19 after speaking to Russian President Putin that morning.
The president himself has been married three times to women significantly younger than himself who were models at the time of getting engaged. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Trump Turns Assassination Bid Into Stand-Up for Crypto BrosRIFFING OFF REAGAN
Will Neal
BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former U.S. President Donald Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The president has famously been married three times: first to Ivana Trump in 1977, then to Marla Maples in 1993, and most recently to Melania Trump, now First Lady, in 2005.

All three women were significantly younger than him, and aged between 28 and 34 at the time they were married, having also worked as professional models prior to getting engaged.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaJon Stewart Shares Dark Prediction for How the Trump Story Ends
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
PoliticsNancy Pelosi Reveals Top Dem She Thinks Will Run in 2028
Kenneal Patterson
MediaFox News Sets Sights on Latest Enemy: Kermit the Frog
Jack Revell
PoliticsMurdoch Newspaper Again Bashes Trump Administration Over Harvard Feud
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsTrump Hijacks West Point Graduation to Rant About ‘Drag Shows’
Liam Archacki