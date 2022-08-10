Trump Wastes No Time Fundraising Off Mar-a-Lago Raid
CASHING IN
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign wants to cash in on his Florida residence being raided by FBI agents. “My home, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI,” an early Wednesday morning fundraising email stated. “These are dark times for our Nation,” the message continued. “WITCH HUNT,” another email sent out by Trump’s Save America PAC declared, while soliciting donations. “This is political targeting at the highest level.” The former president has sent out at least four search-warrant-focused emails attempting to enlist contributions from supporters. Turning the FBI’s actions into donations appeals to many within Trump’s orbit, as they believe the raid further solidifies him as a MAGA-world “martyr.” “The Biden folks love to talk about preserving ‘norms,’ and now they’re so desperate to ‘get’ Trump that they’re raiding his home and turning him into a martyr,” a Trump adviser told The Daily Beast, following the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago. “They’re going to mess around and single-handedly get him re-elected.” It’s not just the FBI, as Trump’s PAC recently tried to fundraise off a so far non-existent lawsuit against CNN.