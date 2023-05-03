Trump ‘Surprised’ Harry Snagged Coronation Invite After ‘Horrible’ Book
‘TERRIBLE’
As if having access to Donald Trump’s every unfiltered thought on Truth Social wasn’t enough, he was recently asked for his take on King Charles’ impending coronation and Prince Harry’s controversial invite to the event. Pausing to speak briefly on Wednesday to Brexit czar Nigel Farage during a two-day sojourn to Scotland, Trump said, “I was actually surprised that Harry was invited, to be honest. He said some terrible things.” The former president added that he thought Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, was “horrible.” He did not say whether he’d actually read the book, but moved on to the adjacent topic of Meghan Markle. “I think she has been very disrespectful to the Queen,” he said. “How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen?” He went on to repeat the word “disrespectful” three more times. Regarding Charles himself, Trump said he expects the coronation to be a “great day” and that the newly-minted monarch “will do a great job.”