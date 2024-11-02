Donald Trump Weirdly Simulates Sex Act on Microphone Stand

Donald Trump had a full meltdown during his rally in Milwaukee on Friday night, asking supporters if they wanted to see him “knock the hell out of people backstage” after he experienced microphone problems before he then simulated fellatio on a microphone stand.

Trump encountered numerous problems with his microphone during his hour-long address, with the crowd even chanting at one point “fix the mic.”

“Fix the mic huh. You gotta be kidding. Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage?” an irritated Trump responded.

“I get so angry. I’m up here seething. I’m seething, I’m working my a-- off with this stupid mic. I’m blowing out my left arm, now I’m going to blow out my right arm and I’m blowing out my damn throat too because of these stupid people,” he said.

In what was undoubtedly the strangest part of the whole situation, Trump then took the microphone off the stand and began simulating fellatio.

The full clip is even weirder.



WHY IS TRUMP PERFORMING FELLATIO ON A MICROPHONE?!



pic.twitter.com/tnZyn3vHgn — The Millennial Snowflake 🇵🇸 (@Teh_Snowflake) November 2, 2024

The moment started trending on social media with people not quite able to believe what had happened.

The View’s Ana Navarro was among those on X who said Trump was “unfit” for office.

“Ask yourself: what would happen if Kamala Harris did this?” she wrote. “Yes. You saw right. This is Trump on stage at a rally, pretending to perform a sex-act on a microphone. This is not normal. Trump is disgusting, unhinged and unfit to represent the United States. Vote him out.”

How is the big news in America right now *not* that Trump simulated *multiple* sex acts with a microphone at a rally 96 hours before Election Day? What other news do voters need to be hearing about now? Explain it to me like I was't a journalism professor. pic.twitter.com/GJgiwFRvNX — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 2, 2024

Tonight, Trump:



—Complained about having to hold a microphone, threatening to “knock the hell out of” the staff and calling them “stupid”

—Went on an unintelligible rant about “the weave” and said he has a “very fertile brain”

—Acknowledged that more and more people are calling… pic.twitter.com/D9pNmS6x52 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 2, 2024

#TrumpisGoingDown

Who is going to explain to Super Religious Fanatic Speaker of the House Mike Johnson what shenanigans #Trump is up to with his microphone.

If your aged Father did this in public...in front of kids... you'd get him a mental exam ASAP!

NOT elect him as President. pic.twitter.com/fqo2Xy0Qwg — J Reed (@EarthlingJR) November 2, 2024

‘I did not have sexual relations with that microphone’

- Donald J Trump — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) November 2, 2024

Me watching Trump mess with his microphone pic.twitter.com/q7PdlGuoUC — 🇺🇦🇺🇳Mahi🇦🇶🇺🇸 (@MahiArchipelago) November 2, 2024

Trump was later given a wireless microphone by an aide, but also complained about that one.

“This mic is much heavier than the other one,” he said. “I can do exercise, I can build up my muscles.”

The Trump campaign is yet to respond to his on-stage antics.