Donald Trump Weirdly Simulates Sex Act on Microphone Stand

Donald Trump had a full meltdown during his rally in Milwaukee on Friday night, asking supporters if they wanted to see him “knock the hell out of people backstage” after he experienced microphone problems before he then simulated fellatio on a microphone stand.
Trump encountered numerous problems with his microphone during his hour-long address, with the crowd even chanting at one point “fix the mic.”
“Fix the mic huh. You gotta be kidding. Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage?” an irritated Trump responded.
“I get so angry. I’m up here seething. I’m seething, I’m working my a-- off with this stupid mic. I’m blowing out my left arm, now I’m going to blow out my right arm and I’m blowing out my damn throat too because of these stupid people,” he said.
In what was undoubtedly the strangest part of the whole situation, Trump then took the microphone off the stand and began simulating fellatio.
The moment started trending on social media with people not quite able to believe what had happened.
The View’s Ana Navarro was among those on X who said Trump was “unfit” for office.
“Ask yourself: what would happen if Kamala Harris did this?” she wrote. “Yes. You saw right. This is Trump on stage at a rally, pretending to perform a sex-act on a microphone. This is not normal. Trump is disgusting, unhinged and unfit to represent the United States. Vote him out.”
Trump was later given a wireless microphone by an aide, but also complained about that one.
“This mic is much heavier than the other one,” he said. “I can do exercise, I can build up my muscles.”
The Trump campaign is yet to respond to his on-stage antics.