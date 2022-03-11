Trump Whines About NELK Boys Podcast Ban in New Temper Tantrum
COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, GO AWAY
Donald Trump said in a statement Friday that YouTube banning his NELK Boys interview meant the country was “going to hell!” The former president and complainer-in-chief said the move by the platform, which demonetized the NELK Boys in 2020 after they threw massive parties during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, came because the media “don’t want to talk about the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election” he lost. He also compared the removal to Russia’s misinformation campaign surrounding its invasion of Ukraine, brazenly arguing the U.S. was following suit. “Are we going to allow this to happen? Our County is going to hell!” YouTube removed the interview Thursday over violations of its “misinformation policy,” according to Insider, after Trump repeated his false claims about the 2020 election.