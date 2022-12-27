CHEAT SHEET
Trump Whines ‘Unattractive’ Reporter Who Wrote Brutal Profile Is ‘Dumb as a Rock’
Former president Donald Trump didn’t take kindly to a New York Magazine profile on his “sad” 2024 presidential campaign. Trump “has barely set foot outside the perimeter of Mar-a-Lago” since announcing his campaign, journalist Olivia Nuzzi wrote in a piece accompanied by a cover photo of Trump sitting alone in his palatial golf club. An adviser to Trump told Nuzzi that Trump’s “world has gotten much smaller,” which Nuzzi wrote Trump is “sensitive” about. To prove her wrong, the chronically online former commander-in-chief took to Truth Social on Monday night to not only call Nuzzi “shaky & unattractive” but “dumb as a rock”—although she “wrote a decent story” about him “a while ago,” he conceded.