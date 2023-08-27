Trump Whines His Criminal Cases Are Keeping Him From Scottish Golf
FORE THE LOVE OF GOD
Donald Trump is spending his Sunday not on a Scottish golf course but on social media, and boy, is he steamed about it. The former president took to Truth Social to bemoan the legal woes that have kept him away from the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this weekend. “I have to stay around and fight off the Crazed Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Marxists, and Fascists,” he huffed. “I wouldn’t want to be in Europe and watch this COUNTRY DESTROYING Scum work their disgusting and illegal ‘magic’ on unsuspecting Republican ‘leaders’ who just don’t think it is appropriate to Fight Fire With Fire.” Then, in all caps, he added: “But we will win. Make America great again!” The seniors championship is being hosted at the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire this weekend. Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the golf business insisted that Trump’s—then three, now four—criminal indictments would not hamper proceedings, and that it was “business as usual” at the course.