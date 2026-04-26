Trump White House Correspondents’ Dinner Erupts in Gunfire

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were abruptly evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Saturday night after gunshots were reportedly heard inside the venue.

Attendees inside the ballroom were told to get down, with multiple guests seen crouching under tables as security locked down the room.

Trump had been seated at the dais alongside Melania and CBS reporter/White House Correspondents’ Association President Weijia Jiang when the incident unfolded. A band had just played the national anthem moments before the disruption.

But confusion quickly followed, with the White House press pool reporting that Trump had not yet departed the Washington Hilton, and that he remained inside the hotel even after the evacuation.

Trump addressed the incident in a post on Truth Social.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly,” he wrote.

“Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”

Trump addressed the shooting in a post on Truth Social. Truth Social

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer said he was near the men’s room at the top of the stairs when the shooting began and described being just feet away from the gunman.

“I start hearing gunshots in the hall, right near me, and the next thing I knew, a police officer threw me to the ground,” he said on air.

“I happened to have been a few feet away from him as he was shooting.”

Katie Miller and Stephen Miller are escorted out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg told The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman that he saw someone rushing toward the stairs moments before the chaos.

Both Nunberg and Blitzer said they sheltered in the men’s bathroom, with Nunberg adding that Blitzer lost a shoe as security rushed people to safety.

People take cover after an incident at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Despite the incident, a senior administration official told The New York Times that Trump still plans to deliver his speech.

The scale and source of the gunfire were not immediately clear, and it was not known whether anyone had been injured. Law enforcement on the ground said an apparent shooter had been shot at the top of the stairs leading down to the ballroom.