Donald Trump Will Surrender to Georgia Authorities on Thursday: Report

Read it at CNN
Former President Donald Trump plans to surrender to local authorities in Fulton County, Georgia at some point Thursday, according to two sources who spoke with CNN. His attorneys were in court Monday to negotiate the terms of his bond—which was ultimately set at $200,000. Later during that same hearing, his team set the date for his surrender, the network reported. He is accused of violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.