CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Donald Trump Will Surrender to Georgia Authorities on Thursday: Report

    FACING THE MUSIC

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Former President Donald Trump looks on before the first round of the LIV Golf Bedminster golf tournament at Trump National Bedminster.

    Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports via Reuters

    Former President Donald Trump plans to surrender to local authorities in Fulton County, Georgia at some point Thursday, according to two sources who spoke with CNN. His attorneys were in court Monday to negotiate the terms of his bond—which was ultimately set at $200,000. Later during that same hearing, his team set the date for his surrender, the network reported. He is accused of violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

    Read it at CNN
    ,