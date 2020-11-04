Donald Trump Wins Florida Again
FLORIDA’S MAN
Donald Trump has won Florida again. The commander in chief has maintained an ongoing presence in the Sunshine State throughout his term, moving his official residency there and often holding fundraisers at his private club, Mar-a-Lago. He campaigned heavily there in the final months of the campaign, going after the senior vote in retirement communities like The Villages, the nation’s largest.
The country’s largest swing state, weighing in at 29 Electoral College votes, Florida went to Trump in the 2016 election’s largest flip from red to blue. Obama took it in 2012. Florida’s populous urban counties—Miami-Dade, Leon, Palm Beach Hillsborough, Orange—largely vote Democrat, while more rural areas vote Republican. However, Duval County, which includes Jacksonville, voted for Trump in 2016.