Donald Trump used his break between court sessions to wish wife Melania a very happy birthday with a message focused mostly on himself.

“I want to start by wishing my wife Melania a very happy birthday. It would be nice to be with her—but I’m in a courthouse for a rigged trial,” grumbled the former president, who is facing 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up an affair that could’ve hurt him in the 2016 presidential election.

In typical style, the 77-year-old repeated himself, meandered, and bragged about a supposedly crushing performance in court. “We’re doing very well in this rigged trial, and everybody knows it. Yesterday was a big day—but I do have to start by wishing Melania happy birthday,” he continued.

Trump has often complained that his numerous court appearances have prevented him from spending meaningful time with his family. Recently, he groused that he may have to miss his son Barron’s high school graduation on May 17 to appear in court.

He’s also whined that his Manhattan trial interferes with his campaigning. That didn’t stop him from using his day off on Wednesday to go golfing.