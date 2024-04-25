Trump Claimed Trial Interferes With His Campaign, but on His Day Off He Went Golfing

Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that his ongoing hush money trial constitutes “election interference,” by preventing him from connecting with voters, and so, the Republican presidential nominee spent his one day off from court diligently campaigning.

Just kidding, Trump actually went golfing.

A not-so aggrieved Trump spent his Wednesday puttering around at the Bedminster Golf Club, sources told CNN. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign released a succinct statement about Trump’s campaign events that day: “He had none.”

On Thursday, Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign blasted Trump’s decision to play instead of work.

“We found out where Trump was. He was golfing. Not campaigning. Golfing,” said Moussa, according to NBC. “But, when your entire campaign is about enacting revenge and retribution for yourself and doing nothing to make Americans’ lives better, it makes sense you wouldn’t feel the need to actually speak to voters.”

Only two days before, Trump had complained to the press before his trial’s opening statements. “I’m here instead of being able to be in Pennsylvania and Georgia and lots of other places campaigning, and it’s very unfair," Trump whined.

Trump’s golf obsession is certainly nothing new, but in this case it demonstrates the degree of manufactured outrage over his legal battles, intended to incite and enrage his followers—who he clearly has no intention of ever meeting in person.