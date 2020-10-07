Trump Says It’s a ‘Blessing’ He Got COVID Cause He Found a ‘Cure’
‘I FEEL PERFECT’
Donald Trump released a rambling video message Wednesday in which he made a number of bizarre claims about the treatment of his case of COVID-19. Trump said he didn’t really need to stay at Walter Reed, that he chose to instead, and that his doctors treated him with “Regeneron,” the name of the company that manufactures the experimental antibody treatment he received in actuality. According to Trump, it was his own suggestion, not that of his doctors, that he take the Regeneron treatment. He told viewers he planned to authorize the drug for treatment, a designation the Food and Drug Administration would make rather than the president. “You’re gonna get [the Regeneron antibody treatment] free,” he said. “It’s a cure. I walked in, I didn’t feel good, but a short 24 hours later I was feeling great. I walked out of the hospital. That’s what I want for everybody. I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great. I feel perfect. I think it was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise.” He said the military would handle the distribution of the drug.