Trump, 79, Stuns With Inability to Flip a Coin: ‘Worst in History’

The president’s bizarre attempt at a coin toss has people talking.

Jack Revell
Is there nothing he can’t do? President Donald Trump has astounded viewers of the 126th Army-Navy football game with his unique approach to flipping a coin.

While officiating the customary coin toss at the historic football clash at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Trump demonstrated a bizarre heaving motion that resulted in almost no actual flipping of the coin itself.

Taking the coin with a pinched left hand, and placing it into the open palm of his right, the president heaved the coin forward, sending it in a feeble, plunging arc. Helpfully, he pointed out where the coin had landed after it hit the ground.

Viewers immediately express their surprise at this pioneering method of coin-based decision-making.

“Donald Trump may have executed the single worst coin flip in history,” wrote former independent congressional candidate Hal Stewart. “That coin is headed to the hall of shame!”

“President Trump with the unprecedented coin toss that doesn’t appear to flip at all,” wrote author and radio host Clay Travis.

“Donald Trump flips a coin like a pansy,” added political commentator Ed Krassenstein.

However, the shock and surprise may be unwarranted as Trump has form in this area. In fact, as he has previously demonstrated, the president appears to believe that this is exactly how coins are flipped.

In 2018, Trump demonstrated his idiosyncratic style at that year’s Army-Navy Game, drawing critical fire from then-MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

“Why is everything with this president so weird and so awkward?” Hayes asked. “Flipping a coin is not some great feat of athletics.”

“To flip a coin, you just have to, uh, flip the coin. You use the thumb, you flick it into the air, get a good rotation going, let it land on the ground, see if it’s heads or tails.”

The All In host described Trump’s efforts as how one might release a baby bird into the air.

The Army Black Knights correctly called the coin in Saturday’s game tails. That did not, however, help them win, as the Navy Shipmen beat them in a close 17-16 game.

