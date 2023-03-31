Trump Campaign Boasts of $4 Million in Donations After Indictment

Read it at NBC News
Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign says it received over $4 million in donations in the 24 hours following his indictment. In a press release, Trump’s team also said over 25 percent of donations came from first-time donors. The influx came after the former president’s campaign team sent out over a half-dozen fundraising emails after his indictment, NBC News reports. Meanwhile, Trump is set to turn himself in to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office Tuesday afternoon, with his hearing scheduled to take place at 2:15 p.m.