Politics

Trump’s $34 Million ‘American Heroes’ Garden is Already Facing Major Hurdles

‘COMPLETELY UNWORKABLE’

The proposed National Garden of American Heroes faces major practical hurdles that experts say make it entirely unworkable within the timeline.

Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to members of the press pool at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

You’d struggle to find a more perfect metaphor to capture Donald Trump’s brash, self-aggrandizing modus operandi than the proposed National Garden of American Heroes: a pompous, gaudy tourist attraction built to whitewash history using tens of millions in funding stripped from actual historical conservation and scholarship programs. The icing on the cake here is that it is already being sued.

While the garden has been the source of much derisive humor, it looked as if it would actually be going ahead in celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday in July 2026. Now, experts have poured cold water on the idea, claiming that it’s fundamentally impractical.

Trump Admin Sued Over ‘American Heroes’ Sculpture GardenPET PROJECT
Janna Brancolini
President Donald Trump waves to guests as he leaves the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on April 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.

“It seems completely unworkable,” Daniel Kunitz, editor of Sculpture magazine, told Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issues lie in the capacity for the American sculpting sector to actually undertake the work. White House communications in the several executive orders passed to get the project done demand fine art, realist style works of icons like Abraham Lincoln or Martin Luther King Jr. Workshops able to undertake such work number fewer than 70 across the states, and most of them are booked out six to 18 months in advance.

“You’d be flooding the capacity of artists in this country who do that kind of stuff, and the capacity of foundries,” said Dylan Farnum, former head of one of the nation’s top fine-art sculptors.

On top of this, sculptors will not be chosen until late September, with a delivery deadline of June 1, 2026; commission grants are thought to be lower than necessary to complete the work in the requisite materials; and the White House has yet to select a location for the garden.

Of course, there is one place the Trump administration could turn to to get the job done faster—China. The Asian superpower rival has a significant advantage when it comes to pumping out life-like replicas, but the quality may not meet American standards.

While it remains to be seen just how the statues in the garden will be crafted, a Chinese-made National Garden of American Heroes would certainly not go unnoticed.

Jack Revell

Night Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsTrump Asked Musk if DOGE Was BS Then Called Him Half ‘Boy’
Kenneal Patterson
MediaTrump’s Hated ‘TACO’ Nickname Is Catching On: CNN Data Guru
Will Neal
PoliticsMusk Takes Stephen Miller’s Wife—as Trump Aide Rage-Tweets
Sarah Ewall-Wice
PoliticsGabbard Wants Fox Hosts to Feed Trump Top Secret Intel: ‘Doesn’t Read’
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsDems Taunt Stephen Miller Over Wife Leaving with Musk
Sarah Ewall-Wice