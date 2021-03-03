CHEAT SHEET
Trump Admin Wanted Record 334 Leaks Criminally Investigated: Report
Former President Donald Trump’s administration referred at least 334 leaks of classified information for criminal investigation, The Intercept reports. In 2017 alone, Trump’s administration asked the Justice Department to investigate 120 leaks, an increase of 400 percent from the year before. Barack Obama’s administration prosecuted more leakers than all others combined since WWI, but Trump’s White House and Justice Department still went after more. By the end of Trump’s administration, however, only eight people had been prosecuted for leaking as a result of the referrals and subsequent investigations, roughly the same number as had been under Obama in eight years.