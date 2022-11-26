Trump’s Ambassador to Israel: ‘Disavow’ Nick Fuentes and Kanye
‘YOU’RE BETTER THAN THIS’
After Donald Trump met with Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, his former ambassador to Israel sent him a pointed message telling the former president, “You’re better than this.” “I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong,” David M. Friedman tweeted Saturday. “I condemned [Barack] Obama associating with Louis Farrakhan and Jeremiah Wright. This is no different. Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left.” Fuentes, an infamous holocaust-denier and white supremacist, and West, who was dropped from several brand deals after several antisemitic rants and increasingly erratic behavior, dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago where West asked Trump to serve as the rapper’s running mate in the 2024 election and, according to The New York Times, Trump said Fuentes “gets me.”