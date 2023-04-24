Trump’s Book Uses Letter From King Charles Without Permission: Report

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump’s new book is ruffling feathers across the pond—with reports suggesting that the tome is set to include a note written from now-King Charles III to the then-real estate developer. According to The Telegraph, Charles’ 1995 letter was sent to thank Trump for extending him an honorary membership at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and even included an invitation to the Institute of Architecture in London, which Charles was involved with at the time. However, Trump apparently failed to ask if he could use the letter in his book, which includes warm notes from a cross-section of luminaries across international arts, culture, industry and government.