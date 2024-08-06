Donald Trump’s Campaign Goes Off on Kamala Harris’ New VP Tim Walz

Donald Trump’s opposition research team is going all out to make sure Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ newly announced veepstakes winner, hits the campaign trail with his back against the wall.

Trump’s team is putting the Midwesterners’ progressive bonafides under a giant microscope, attempting to brand him as “dangerously liberal” right out the gate.

“It’s no surprise that San Francisco liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running mate,” Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt wrote Tuesday morning. “Walz has spent his whole governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State.”

This impending Veep War is particularly crucial to help boost Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), who the Harris campaign is labeling “weird” for his couch sex rumors and his affiliation with the extremely right-wing Project 2025.

So far, Vance has no immediate comment on Walz’s ascension to the Democratic throne. He declined to answer questions from reporters about Walz Tuesday morning as he boarded his campaign plane for a swing through battleground states.

Other Trump surrogates are flooding the airwaves to attack Walz’s record. They’re denouncing his support for racial justice protests during the Black Lives Matter movement; criticizing him for protecting the right to abortion; and attacking his administration for developing policies that help create opportunities for immigrants, refugees and evacuees in Minnesota.

Harris’ campaign quickly jumped into the fray to defend Walz on Instagram, reminding voters that he’s passed bipartisan infrastructure investments and cut taxes for working families.

“One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle class families run deep,” Harris wrote. “It’s personal.”