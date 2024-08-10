CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Donald Trump’s Campaign Makes ‘Titanic’ Celine Dion Gaffe at Montana Rally

    NOT GOING DOWN WELL

    Emell Derra Adolphus

    Freelance writer

    Trump rally in Bozeman, Montana

    Screenshot/X

    Is the Trump campaign trolling itself? That’s what some people were asking online after Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” started playing just before the former president hit the stage at his rally on Friday in Bozeman, Montana, reported Daily Mail. “Is Trump’s campaign being trolled from within? Someone on his staff decided to play Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from Titanic at his Montana rally. Many consider Titanic a metaphor for Trump’s sinking campaign,” wrote NBC Universal exec Mike Sington on X. Another X user added, “Seems to me it’s a cry for help from a sinking ship. Has anyone checked on his campaign managers, are they being held hostage or maybe water boarded.” The irony of a ship sinking slowly into oblivion was not lost online, and many took the gaffe to be an omen that Trump’s popularity and grip on the spotlight is loosening. One X user tweeted that the song was actually to plug a new film called “Trumptanic” that will “collide” with failure come November.

    Read it at Daily Mail