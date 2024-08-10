Donald Trump’s Campaign Makes ‘Titanic’ Celine Dion Gaffe at Montana Rally
NOT GOING DOWN WELL
Is the Trump campaign trolling itself? That’s what some people were asking online after Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” started playing just before the former president hit the stage at his rally on Friday in Bozeman, Montana, reported Daily Mail. “Is Trump’s campaign being trolled from within? Someone on his staff decided to play Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from Titanic at his Montana rally. Many consider Titanic a metaphor for Trump’s sinking campaign,” wrote NBC Universal exec Mike Sington on X. Another X user added, “Seems to me it’s a cry for help from a sinking ship. Has anyone checked on his campaign managers, are they being held hostage or maybe water boarded.” The irony of a ship sinking slowly into oblivion was not lost online, and many took the gaffe to be an omen that Trump’s popularity and grip on the spotlight is loosening. One X user tweeted that the song was actually to plug a new film called “Trumptanic” that will “collide” with failure come November.