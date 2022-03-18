Trump Campaign Ordered to Fork Out $350K to Ex-Staffer Over Shoddy NDA
PAYDAY
Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has been ordered to pay $350,000 in legal fees to a former staffer who sued for pay discrimination after the campaign tried to enforce an “unenforceable” nondisclosure agreement, BuzzFeed News reported Friday. Alva Johnson argued that because the Trump campaign’s previous efforts to invoke other NDAs have been deemed vague and not legally sound by other judges and arbitrators, the same standard should be applied to her case. Her arbitrator agreed, noting that, while Johnson’s past lawsuits failed (she had also accused Trump of forcibly kissing her in 2016), her argument was valid. The order for a financial payout came four months after the arbitrator dismissed the Trump campaign’s claim that Johnson violated her NDA.