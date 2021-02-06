Trump Campaign Paid the Trump Organization $81,000 After He Lost the Election

Read it at Forbes
Former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign reportedly paid the Trump Organization $2.8 million of donor funds, $81,00 of which came after Trump lost the election. One campaign fundraising committee also paid his businesses $4.3 million between Jan. 20, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2020, including at least $331,000 in payments that arrived after the election, Forbes reports. According to Federal Election Commission filings, the money paid for lodging at Trump hotels, meals at Trump restaurants, and venue rentals at Trump properties. Trump himself did not donate his own money to the campaign.