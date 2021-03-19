CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mar-A-Lago Suffers Coronavirus Outbreak
GET WELL SOON
Read it at Associated Press
Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club Mar-A-Lago is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak. It has canceled staff service in certain areas where members would be most likely to come into contact with infected staff and quarantined some staffers “out of an abundance of caution,” the Associated Press reports. The club notified members via email, “As some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and a la carte Dining Room.” Banquet and event services, however, remain open, per the notice.