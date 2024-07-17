Trump Selling $300 Sneakers With His Bloody Face, MAGA Message
FASHION POLICE
A company owned by former President Donald Trump is selling a limited edition pair of sneakers depicting the 2024 Republican presidential nominee’s bloody face in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s assassination attempt. Available at GetTrumpSneakers.com, the “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops” retail for $299 a pair and honor what the site says is Trump’s “unwavering determination and bravery.” According to the site, only 5,000 of the sneakers have been made, and 10 random buyers will receive sneakers signed by Trump himself. The footwear comes just four days after his ear was grazed by a bullet shot by Thomas Matthew Crooks at his rally in Pennsylvania. Standing up up on stage after taking cover, Trump chanted “Fight. Fight. Fight.” as the Secret Service rushed him away. According to TMZ, the sneakers are going quickly, and the site also sells colognes, coolers and more apparel featuring Trump’s likeness. On a FAQ page, the site states that, though it uses Trump’s name, it is “not political” and does not contribute to the presidential candidate’s re-election campaign.