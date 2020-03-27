Donald Trump’s Cure for the Coronavirus: Good Vibes

The dire shortage of protective medical gear needed to handle the spread of coronavirus is not some great secret. For weeks, hospital administrators, medical professionals, and political leaders warned that this was a looming crisis. Increasingly, it’s not even looming. Over the past few days, photos have gone viral of nurses resorting to wearing trash bags and makeshift protective masks as they treat highly infectious patients.

And yet, to hear Donald Trump explain it, the current situation is remarkable only for just how extraordinary the government has been in solving it. The same day that a nurse died at one of those hospitals where giant black trash bags have been converted into hospital gowns, the president declared that when it came to filling medical equipment needs, “It’s hard not to be happy with the job we’re doing.” The next day began with Trump tweeting “Congratulations AMERICA!” after the Senate passed a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan on a unanimous vote and ended with the news that America now has more coronavirus cases than any other nation in the world.

The story is playing out in parallel universes: one where an abject crisis is causing historic economic disruption and human suffering on a global scale, and one constructed by Trump, in which—through his ingenuity and stewardship—America is on the precipice of putting this all behind us.