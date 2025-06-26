Donald Trump’s ‘Daddy’ Comments Have Shaken Seth Meyers to His Core

Seth Meyers was deeply disturbed by a press conference Wednesday where Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO, seemingly referred to President Donald Trump as “Daddy.”

Meyers showed a clip of Rutte defending Trump’s f-bomb response to the ongoing Iran/Israel conflict, saying about Trump, “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language.”

Meyers then showed a clip of Trump being asked about the comment later that day.

Trump responded, “I think [Rutte] likes me. If he doesn’t, I’ll let you know. I’ll come back and I’ll hit him hard, OK? He did it very [affectionately], ‘Daddy, you’re my daddy.’”

When the clip ended, the show cut back to Meyers with intense revulsion on his face.

“Why is anyone calling him ‘daddy’?” Meyers asked.

Meyers added, “Why is he calling himself 'daddy’? Am I watching a NATO summit or a soft-core Cinemax movie from the ’80s called Donnie’s Romp Through Holland?"

Meyers continued, “Can you imagine how happy Trump was when an actual world leader called him ‘daddy’?”

“He probably shot...” Meyers said, before showing an out-of-context clip from earlier in the monologue where Trump yelled, “The biggest load that we’ve seen!”

“No, you grow up!” Meyers jokingly yelled at the audience. “You were thinking it. We showed it, but you were thinking it.”

While Meyers was grossed out by all the daddy talk around Trump, Rutte himself has clarified that he didn’t intend to call Trump “daddy.”

“The ‘daddy’ thing, I didn’t call him ‘daddy,’” Rutte said. “What I said is that sometimes, in Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, ‘Hey, Mark, will the U.S. stay with us?’ And I said that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, ‘Hey, are you still staying with the family?’”