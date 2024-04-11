Trump’s D.C. Judge Slams ‘Hostage’ Label for Jan. 6 Defendants
‘DANGEROUS PEOPLE’
The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s prosecution on charges of plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election scoffed at the idea that jailed Jan. 6 defendants are in any way “hostages,” a term deployed by the former president and his allies with increasing frequency in recent weeks. “They’re being kept there because they are dangerous people,” she said during a sentencing hearing for Capitol rioter Antony Vo, according to the Associated Press. The agency reported that, during the course of his trial, Vo attended a nightly vigil outside the Washington jail where the Capitol defendants are being held. Judge Tanya Chutkan previously ruled that such attendance would violate the terms of Vo’s release. The judge “rolled her eyes and shook her head” on Wednesday as a prosecutor described how the vigil’s attendees referred to their meeting point outside the jail as “Freedom Corner,” according to the AP. “Is that what it’s called?” she asked disbelievingly. On Truth Social and the campaign trail, Trump has repeatedly characterized his incarcerated supporters as “hostages,” vowing “Free the January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned” if re-elected.