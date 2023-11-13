Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s eldest sister and a former federal judge, was found dead in her New York City home early Monday morning, The New York Times and ABC News reported. She was 86.

Authorities did not release a cause of death, but ABC cited sources who said first responders were sent to her Fifth Avenue home around 4 a.m. after they received a call about someone in cardiac arrest. There were reportedly no signs of trauma or foul play.

A spokesperson for Trump, 77, did not immediately comment, ABC reported, and the former president had yet to make a public statement as of 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Barry was both a protector and critic of her younger brother, most recently grabbing headlines in 2020 when a recording went viral of her grilling Trump and his supporters for having “no principles.”

She is the third of Trump’s four siblings to die. His youngest brother, Robert Trump, died in 2020 at 71. Fred Trump Jr. died after a heart attack in 1981 when he was 42.

Trump’s only living sibling is Elizabeth Trump Grau, who is 81.

Barry was a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit until 2019, when she retired amid a judicial conduct inquiry into her alleged involvement in possible tax fraud for her family.

She was first appointed to the bench in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. President Bill Clinton appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1999.

Barry’s first husband was David Desmond, whom she split from in 1980. Two years later she married John Barry, a trial and appellate lawyer, and they remained together until he died in 2000 at 60. She never remarried.

Despite her occasionally harsh words for her brother, sources told the Times that Trump would heed the words of his sister more than most in his inner circle.