Mary Trump Sues Her Uncle—the President—for Fraud

Mary Trump, the president’s niece whose tell-all book has roiled the Trump family, is suing the commander-in-chief and his siblings, accusing them of committing fraud in an attempt to deprive her of millions of dollars associated with the family’s real estate empire.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in a New York court and obtained by The Daily Beast, names Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, and their late brother Robert Trump, in the alleged fraud and civil conspiracy.

“For Donald J. Trump, his sister Maryanne, and their late brother Robert, fraud was not just the family business—it was a way of life,” the lawsuit, first reported by The New York Times, begins.

Mary Trump alleges in the lawsuit that, since the 1980s, Donald Trump and his siblings have “exploited” the real estate empire left by their father, Fred Trump, Sr., and used “it to enrich themselves.”

The scheme, which allegedly included cheating on taxes, swindling business partners, and jacking up rents on their low-income tenants, was brought “closer to home” after Mary Trump’s father, Fred Trump, Jr., died in 1981, when Mary was 16.

“Rather than protect Mary’s interests, they designed and carried out a complex scheme to siphon funds away from her interests, conceal their grift, and deceive her about the true value of what she had inherited,” the lawsuit says.

Many of the allegations in the lawsuit are similar to those made in Trump’s July book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. The Daily Beast first broke the news of the book, which was mired in legal battles before its release.

But the lawsuit goes into further detail than Trump’s memoir, stating that the Trump siblings “threatened to bankrupt Mary’s interests” and “terminated the health insurance that was keeping her nephew—an infant with cerebral palsy—alive.”

“Then they presented her with a stack of fraudulent valuations and a so-called settlement agreement, and forced her to sign. All told, they fleeced her of tens of millions of dollars or more.”

The lawsuit, which seeks to recover the millions of dollars that Mary Trump claims to have lost, details three “fraudulent schemes against Mary” that were not only illicit on their own but also “build on one another.” The schemes are detailed in three separate sections in the suit: “The Grift,” “The Devaluing” and “The Squeeze-Out.”

“My father died when I was still a teenager, and my uncles Donald and Robert and aunt Maryanne were supposed to be protecting me as my trustees and fiduciaries,” Mary Trump said in a statement to The Daily Beast on Thursday.

“Recently, I learned that rather than protecting me, they instead betrayed me by working together in secret to steal from me, by telling lie after lie about the value of what I had inherited, and by conning me into giving everything away for a fraction of its true value. I am bringing this case to hold them accountable and to recover what is rightfully mine.”